Body Believed To Be Missing Father Discovered During Search Of Blue Mountains

The body of a man has been found during a search for a missing person who is believed to have disappeared in the Blue Mountains of NSW.

The 39-year-old was last seen near the Wollangambe River at Mount Wilson at around 3PM on Sunday.

Munib Dar is believed to have been travelling with a group of people when he disappeared.

Police were alerted to the father-of-one’s disappearance at around 5PM on Sunday afternoon.

Police rescue along with PolAir began a full-scale search until it was called off at around 7PM due to poor conditions.

The search was set to recommence at 7AM this morning but was rescheduled to begin at 9AM.

According to NSW Police Acting Inspector Lauren Martin, Mr Dar is believed to have been involved in a canyoning accident.

"He appears to have become wedged into some rocks and has submerged in the water," she told 9NEWS.

Search and rescue teams located the body of a man believed to be Mr Dar.

An official report is being prepared for the coroner.

