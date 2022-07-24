Body Believed To Belong To Missing Mother Discovered In Bushland

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a woman was discovered in Sydney overnight.

Police discovered a body during the search for 43-year-old missing Sydney mother Shereen Kumar.

Ms Kumar went missing from her home on Taylor Road in Dural, north-west Sydney at around 9PM on Wednesday before being reported missing on Thursday morning.

Ms Kumar’s disappearance sparked a full-scale police search which led to the discovery of a body in Dural bushland overnight.

Police are yet to formally identify the body but believe it to belong to missing woman Shereen Kumar.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Saturday evening and charged him with murder.

The 37-year-old has been refused bail and is set to appear in court today.

