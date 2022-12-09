Body Discovered Under Brisbane Unit Complex Identified As Female

A body found wrapped in blankets and hidden behind a wall underneath an apartment complex in Brisbane has been identified as female.

Police have confirmed the body is female but have not yet ascertained her age or cause of death.

The body which was wrapped tightly in blankets and clothing, was discovered by cleaners buried behind a Besser block wall in the garage of an apartment complex in Alderley, Brisbane at around 10:45AM on December 7.

The remains are believed to have been hidden for “some months” despite residents of the complex failing to notice any odours.

Police have taken a number of samples and sent them away for forensic testing including fingerprints which were located near the woman’s body.

The garage has been blocked off to the public, including residents as police continue their investigations.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the person who disposed of the body masked the smell of decomposition by tightly wrapped woman in bed sheets and clothing.

“Whoever ... has put the person there have attempted to conceal the body fairly unsuccessfully,” he said.

“(They) have taken great care to wrap the body up in a certain way and preserve it.

“They’ve also transported it to an area that’s not readily accessible.

“Whether it was their intention to leave it there, or come and get it at some later time and they simply haven’t, is part of what we’ll be looking at.”

Detectives are currently sifting through missing person reports in an attempt to identify the victim.

