Body Found Of Woman Who Fell Overboard From Cruise Ship

The body of the woman who fell overboard a cruise ship off South Australia’s south-east coast has been found.

South Australian Police they were allerted just after midnight on Wednesday of the incident, after "crew discovered the woman had fallen overboard".

"PolAir and the Challenger aircraft from Essendon carried out a search and sadly, just before 7am, PolAir recovered the 23-year-old woman’s body from the waters," SA Police said.

"The ship is now returning to Port Melbourne where the cruise originated a few days ago."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

SA Police said the ship was about 70km off the coast of Cape Jaffa in the state’s south-east.

The cruise ship was also a aprt of search effortswhile SES were on standby,

"The cruise ship is also assisting with the search in the 5-metre seas and local SES (State Emergency Service) are on stand-by," SA Police said.

A Carnival Australia spokesperson said the woman's family member was "being cared for by our onboard team while every effort is being made to find this guest".

"This is an incredibly distressing situation for all involved including for our remaining guests and crew," the spokesperson said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.