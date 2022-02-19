Body Of Man Swept Out To Sea In Miami Located At Mermaid Beach

The body of a man who went missing in the ocean off Miami has been found at Mermaid Beach overnight.

According to police, 35-year-old Luqman Jubair sprang into action after being told a fisherman was in trouble in the water at Miami Beach.

Jubair and a number of other bystanders rushed to help the man resulting in Jubair being swept out to sea in the process.

A massive search was launched across the Gold Coast including land, air and water rescue teams.

Jubair’s body was located by a member of the public at Mermaid Beach earlier this morning.

Dr Jubair was a doctor in Iraq until 2014 when he fled to start a new life in Australia, becoming requalified and entering into cancer research through Griffith University.

Dr Jubair was involved in the development of new gene-editing technology which could be used to battle cancer.

Friends of Dr Jubair have paid tribute to the man with former colleague Nigel McMillan telling ABC Jubair was an extremely gifted man.

"Luqman was a great colleague, a friend, a dedicated scientist. He's someone who came from a pretty harsh background — from Iraq, and came to Australia for opportunity. Very talented, medically qualified. And he'll be someone that we'll sorely miss," - Dr Nigel McMillan

"We're shocked obviously, to hear the news, but in some ways not surprised that he went into the surf to do that particular rescue, it's the sort of person he was. An incredibly, singularly brave act."

