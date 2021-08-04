Body of Missing Katanning Man Has Been Found

The body of a father of three has been found more than a week after he vanished during the floods.

Ajit Khan’s car was discovered in floodwaters near Wagin last Tuesday, it’s believed he was travelling from Perth back to his home in Katanning.

Police undertook a major search to locate the man after the discovery of his vehicle in Pisseville.

Both his family and Police became concerned for his welfare after he had not made contact with anyone and it was reported that he was not a strong swimmer.

WA Police found Mr. Khan’s body within their search area, his body is being prepared for the coroner.

