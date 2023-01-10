Body Of Missing Loxton Man Found In River Murray Floods

The body of a missing man has been recovered from River Murray floodwaters, in a sad ending to a police search.

Police resumed the search for the 78 year old man at first light on Tuesday, after he disappeared in floodwaters at Loxton North on Monday afternoon.

Local officers teamed up with SES crews and PolAir to search the town of Loxton through the night.

Sadly his body of the elderly man was retrieved in flood plains near the river around 8.30am on Tuesday.

The discovery came after an extensive air and water search, which has been underwater in recent weeks from the extreme river flows.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and police will be preparing a report for the state coroner," police said.

Water levels remain high in the area, despite the flood peak passing the Loxton and surrounding area,

The tragic discovery comes almost a month after the body of a man was found in Ross Lagoon.

Police continue to warn of the dangers along the riverway, amid the current deluge emergency.

The South Australian government closed the River Murray before Christmas, imposing a ban on non-essential activity including swimming and boating.

The River Murray remained open for those working on the water, making essential deliveries or responding to emergency calls.

