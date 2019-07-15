Body Of Missing Man Found In Victorian Bushland

The body of a man, believed to be missing Indian student Poshik Sharma, has been found in regional Victoria.

The body was found in Marysville about 11am on Monday.

Mr Sharma, 21, was reported missing after he left the Duck Inn about 4.30pm last Thursday.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and they will prepare a report for the coroner.

Mr Sharma had gone missing after an argument with friends.

Police previously said they held concerns for Mr Sharma's welfare given the amount of time he's been missing and the recent cold overnight temperatures.

A dam was drained and a walking track and bushland searched to try to find him.

