Body Of Missing Roxby Downs Man Found Near Gregory Creek

The body of a man who went missing after his car became bogged in the South Australian outback has been found.

Following a full-scale air and ground search, the 29-year-old’s body was found near Gregory Creek at around 2PM on Tuesday.

The man had been travelling with his 24-year-old partner when their car became bogged near Finniss Springs on Saturday.

Police were only alerted to the couple’s disappearance at around 2:30PM on Sunday.

The man had last been seen leaving the bogged vehicle on a motorbike to find help.

The woman was found at around 1:15PM on Monday at Stuart Creek Station, approximately 10km from the couple’s vehicle.

The woman was transported to Roxby Downs Hospital to be treated for dehydration.

Pilot and Marree publican Phil Van Wegan told ABC radio that the woman’s decision to turn her shirt inside out could have saved her life.

"I spotted a white T-shirt and a red bag. The T-shirt was fairly dirty — she'd been out in the bush for a bit, so she put her shirt on inside out so it was whiter and it stood out a lot better and we were able to spot her, so very lucky,” he said.

The search for the missing man continued until around 10:15PM on Monday evening and recommenced on Tuesday morning.

