Police are appealing for information following the tragic discovery of the body of a baby in Stockton.

It's been confirmed the body of the newborn was found abandoned in the backyard of a home in Church Street at around 7am this morning.

Work is underway to learn the age of the child and cause of death.

Detectives hold grave concerns for the mother of the child - who may need urgent medical attention.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.