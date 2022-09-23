Body Of Swimmer Found In Tweed River

The body of a man has been found in the Tweed river following reports of a swimmer in trouble in Chinderah on Thursday.

Police launched a full-scale search for the man after witnesses reported seeing a swimmer drowning at around 1PM near Barney’s Point Bridge in Chinderah.

The man was seen treading water before becoming submerged and failing to resurface.

Queensland Police and NSW Police launched a large-scale search with help from Surf Life Saving Australia, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, NSW Ambulance, Queensland Marine Area Command and Marine Rescue NSW.

The body of a man believed to be in his 20’s was located in the Tweed River at around 7PM on Thursday evening.

Authorities are preparing an official report for the coroner.

