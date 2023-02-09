Body Of Sydney Man Discovered Among Rubble In Turkey

The body of a Sydney man has been discovered among the rubble in Turkey after earthquakes devastated the region.

Glebe man, Can Pahali was holidaying in Hatay, Turkey when two massive earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

After a number of relatives travelled to Turkey to search for Mr Pahali, his body was located by a family member on Thursday.

Mr Pahali is the first Australian native to be found dead following the earthquakes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

As of Wednesday, Mr Pahali was one of four Australians still missing.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on followed by a second large quake on Monday killing over 7,800 people.

Thousands more have been buried under the rubble of their homes as rescue teams continue to dig through the wreckage for survivors.

Three Australians are still unaccounted for.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.