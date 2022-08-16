Body Of Woman Discovered By Children In Perth Bushland

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a young woman in Perth’s south east.

The woman’s body was discovered by a group of horrified children in bushland in south east Perth on Monday afternoon.

The body of the woman believed to be in her 20’s was found close to Hollybush Way in Kelmscott.

Details as to the woman’s cause of death are yet to be released as a report is prepared for the coroner.

Police are currently investigating whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

