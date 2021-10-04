Body Recovered From Sydney Harbour After Swimming Tragedy

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in Sydney Harbour has been found by police divers.

The 38-year-old was swimming with a group of friends at in a popular spot off the lower north shore on Monday when he disappeared underwater and failed to resurface.

The group were swimming out to a yacht anchored off the beach when the tragedy occurred

Emergency services, including Polair, Marine Rescue and NSW Martine conducted a wide-scale search at Obelisk Beach in Middle Head just after 5pm.

“Police have been told a group of people were swimming out to a yacht anchored off the beach, when a man disappeared underwater and had not been seen since,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Police later discovered his body around 8:20pm.

The man has yet to be formally identified, with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.

