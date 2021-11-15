Bold Plan To Create A "Super" Uni In WA

A bold new plan to merge Western Australia’s Big Four universities has been put forward in a bid to attract the world's best and brightest to the state.

Western Australia Chief Scientist Peter Klinken says merging The University of Western Australia, Curtin University, Murdoch University and Edith Cowan University into a single institution would also allow the state to compete in the Top 50 global list of universities.

As the state looks to welcome back international students in the new year, the merging would put an end to the hunger games approach of poaching staff between institutions. All four universities have been working with StudyPerth and the State and Federal agencies to create a measured plan for the safe return of international students in time for the academic year to commence.

