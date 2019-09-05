BOM Revises Fire Danger Rating As Total Fire Ban In Place For Sydney

The Bureau of Meteorology has revised today's fire danger rating to "severe" as Sydney faces warm and windy weather conditions.

It means that there is now a total fire ban in place across not just Sydney but most of the state's north.

No open fires - including incinerators and barbecues burning wood, charcoal or heat beads - are permitted, and grinding, gas cutting, soldering and welding in the open are also banned.

While Sydney is looking at a top temperature of 29 degrees and Penrith at 31 degrees, strong winds are expected later this afternoon.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.