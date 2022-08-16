BOM Warns Queenslanders Of More Wet Weather And Flooding Over Spring And Summer

The weather bureau has said Queensland is not expected to experience a big bushfire season but are instead warning of a wetter than normal Spring.

Despite the sunshine, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted cold conditions with minimum temperatures 5-6 degrees below average for the rest of this week.

Meteorologist Laura Boekel said conditions will be like those seen back in summer.

"In terms of the outlook it really indicates to us that all of Queensland should be aware that we are expecting increased chance of seeing above average rainfall this season.

"So, there's not any specifics locations that we can point out in the outlook, it’s really broad brushed and it does cover quite a large part of Queensland," she said.

BOM briefed cabinet on Monday as to the conditions ahead, which are similar to the La Nina event which devastated parts of the state in February.

"The good news is we're not expecting a big bushfire season, but we are expecting a wetter than normal spring," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

"These conditions could be similar to the conditions over the summer of this year." - Premier Palaszczuk

Meanwhile, Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan has encouraged regional Queenslanders to be prepared for grassfires.

"For people in the north, and central and west, there is still a significant chance for you to experience grassfire … you need to be prepared for that season." - Mark Ryan

