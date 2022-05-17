Bomb Squad Called In After Brisbane Siege Locks Down Multiple Suburbs

Chaos erupted across two Brisbane suburbs on Tuesday afternoon leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

Police were called to Hamley St, Wooloowin just after 1pm following reports of several suspicious looking devices.

Specialist police from the Explosive Ordinance Response Team were called in to detonate the device found inside a Brisbane home following a dramatic siege which led to the lockdown of two streets.

Police issued a Public Safety Preservation Act Warning In Coorparoo around 3.30pm, plunging residents in Stanley Street East, Tiber Street, Halifax Street, Milsom Street, Adina Street, Norman Avenue, Rome Street and Thackery Street into lockdown.

“Upon entry to the residence, police have located a plastic tub. Inside that tub there were devices that aroused our suspicion,” Queensland Police Service Acting Inspector Mark Muller said.

Tracing the phone signal of a Capalaba man suspected of being involved, police found him at in his car about 3:20pm at an address in Rome St, Coorparoo.

A second emergency declaration was made around 4pm, with police concerned the 42-year-old may have been in possession of another device like the one found at the Wooloowin address.

The emergency declaration affected people in the 100m vicinity of Hamley Street, including Adamson Street and Kedron Street.

A multi-organisation operation including the Special Emergency Response Team, Explosive Ordinance Response Team, PolAir and police officers converged on Rome St.

About 4.20pm the man surrendered to police and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for a mental health assessment, where he remains under police guar

Later that evening around 8:30pm police warned residents in the area of a controlled operation inside the Wooloowin home.

Minutes later an explosion was heard, with police confirming it was a controlled detonation.

More to come.

