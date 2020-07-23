Bon Jovi Announces New Album And Rolls His Sleeves Up. Legend!

The great Bon Jovi has stuck the finger at Covid-19 and announced that he's releasing a new album on October 2, later this year.

The album was originally set to be released in May this year, but then old mate virus struck a few months earlier around the world and put paid to that.

During lockdown, Jon Bon Jovi was reportedly so moved by the horrible pandemic and tragic events surrounding George Floyd that he wrote two new songs and added them to the album listing.

They are called American Reckoning and Do What You Can.

The latter is the first single off the album and yeah man, it's classic Bon Jovi!

The man himself has been super busy outside of music too. The champion has been spending time down at his community kitchen washing dishes. Honestly, what a guy!



Pre-order the album here





TRACKLISTING with songwriter credits

Limitless (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

Do What You Can (Jon Bon Jovi)

American Reckoning (Jon Bon Jovi)

Beautiful Drug (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

Story of Love (Jon Bon Jovi)

Let It Rain (Jon Bon Jovi)

Lower the Flag (Jon Bon Jovi)

Blood in the Water (Jon Bon Jovi)

Brothers in Arms (Jon Bon Jovi)

Unbroken (Jon Bon Jovi)