Bone Of Missing Wynyard Man Thomas Courto Found Seven-Months After Boating Tragedy

Police have confirmed a bone found off Table Cape last month, belongs to missing Wynyard man Thomas Courto.

Mr Courto, along with two friends, Bree-Anna Thomas and Isaiah Dixon, set out on a boating trip from Wynyard in October last year and failed to return.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

One of the largest sea marine searches ever undertaken on the north-west coast, the bodies of both Ms Thomas and Mr Dixon's were discovered two days later washed ashore, however Mr Courto's remains were never found, until now.

Tasmania authorities said a recreational diver found the bone on April 21 near Table Cape, where the trio had gone missing.

"Following the discovery of the bone … police divers thoroughly searched the area for three days, but sadly no further trace of Thomas was located," a spokeswoman said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Thomas's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

DNA testing has confirmed the bone found belonged to Mr Courto.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr