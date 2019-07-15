Bones Discovered At Port Macquarie Beaches Thought To Be Missing Backpacker

Police believe human bones discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month are that of a missing French National.

On Saturday 15 June, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were advised that a bone had been located in the water at Flynn’s Beach by spear fishermen.

The bone was retrieved and handed in at Port Macquarie Police Station.

Then on Monday 17 June, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were advised that further bones had been located in the water around Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, by a spear fisherman.

The two bones were retrieved and handed in at Port Macquarie Police Station.

A search operation was conducted at Flynn’s Beach and Flat Rock, Port Macquarie with the assistance of police divers and no further items were located.

Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation while awaiting the results of forensic examinations.

Forensic testing has confirmed the bones are human and belong to the one person.

The remains are believed to be that of 21-year-old Erwan Ferrieux, who has been missing since February 2019; however, they will require further examination to confirm.

Inquiries are continuing following the discovery of a small bone in the same area on Sunday. It will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.