Bones Found On The Banks Of The Pioneer River

Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in Mackay on Friday afternoon.

The bones were located by a passer-by slightly submerged in the Pioneer River near Barnes Creek Road Park around 3pm.

Forensic testing will be carried out to confirm whether the bones are human remains. Mackay police District Duty Officer Mark Sweetnam said the bones were discovered by a resident walking in the vicinity, 2.30pm on Friday.

Quote this reference number: QP2000120348