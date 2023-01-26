BONZA ON SALE WITH FLIGHTS STARTING FROM AS LOW AS $49 PER PERSON ONE WAY

Friday, 27 January 2023

Flights are now on sale for Australia’s newest low-cost airline Bonza.

As part of Bonza’s phased rollout of flight releases, travellers are now able to book flights to 12 destinations on 15 routes including Coffs Harbour to the Sunshine Coast.

Aussie travellers are advised to book direct on the Fly Bonza app to get the lowest fares and to score a seat on the airline’s first flights, starting with Sunshine Coast to Whitsunday Coast on Tuesday 31 January.

Travellers will be able to lock away holiday plans for school holidays and long weekends with flights available to book up until late October 2023.

“The wait is over! 2023 is the Year for Allstralia, with low cost air travel to many holiday spots, some of which are relatively undiscovered. It’s time to see more of your own backyard for less,” said Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza.

“We’re delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible. We promised choice and better connectivity to the regions for less and we’ve been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.

“Today we start making travel a possibility for the many, not the few. Forget connecting flights or your bum going numb in the car, Bonza is here to take Aussies from A to B without the C (cost and complexity)”.

For travellers who have already downloaded the app, they should delete and reinstall the latest version to have the ability to book flights.