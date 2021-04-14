Boom Crash Opera Announce Huge National Tour

One of Australia’s most loved bands, Boom Crash Opera, return with live shows from May this year. The Kick It Out Live 2021 tour, presented by Triple M, will see them perform hits, gems and rarities in both electric and acoustic mode across a string of venues around the country.

On this tour, Dale, Peter ‘Maz’ Maslen (Drums/Vocals), Peter Farnan (Guitar/Vocals) and John Favaro (Bass/Vocals) are making plans to delve deep into the annals of their back catalogue and more to work up obscurities and deep album cuts for the fans.

With five original studio albums to choose from, ‘Boom Crash Opera’ (1987), ‘These Here Are Crazy Times’ (1989), ‘Fabulous Beast’ (1993), ‘Born’ (1995) & ‘Gizmo Mantra’ (1997), as well as their acclaimed acoustic album ‘Dancing In the Storm’ (2009) audiences are in for a treat! In Peter Farnan’s words.. “Deep album cuts and long lost faves that want to come out and play again’ or ‘great songs you’ve forgotten, you’ve forgotten’.

35 + years has not wearied this band… Boom Crash Opera have never been in finer form. Fans will attribute to the power, musical chemistry and overall magic that the reinvigorated band are currently exuding.

BOOM CRASH OPERA

KICK IT OUT LIVE 2021

Presented by Triple M

Tickets on sale now

Ticketing and Venue info: www.boomcrashopera.com



May

7 - Beer DeLuxe, Albury NSW

14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD

15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast QLD



June

4 – Palms @ Crown, Melbourne VIC

5 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

11 – Mezz Bar, Wallsend, NSW

12 – Paddington RSL, Sydney NSW

13 – Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW



July

16 - Barwon Hotel, Winchelsea, VIC

17 – Doncaster Shopping Town Hotel, Doncaster VIC



August

1 – Republic Bar @ Longley International Hotel, Hobart TAS



