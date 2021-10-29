Boomerang Hotel in Mackay to Get a New Lease on Life

After serving the Mackay community for 60 years, landmark pub the Boomerang Hotel is undergoing a major $2 million renovation. The total venue transformation has been designed with the local community in mind, and the finished pub will be first and foremost a locals’ hangout.

The new-look bistro will include outdoor dining and a new menu will deliver amazing value, favourite Aussie pub classics, a grill section, and range of fresh and delicious new dishes that cater to a range of dietaries. A new kids’ room will make the bistro a welcoming destination for local families.

The Public Bar will be a great place for locals to gather and enjoy a refreshing drinks and snacks with TAB facilities on offer.

Sports fans will enjoy being in the Sports Bar with its screens showing all the action live and an expanded new beer garden.

The revitalised Gaming Room will have an increased floor area and dedicated amenities. Gaming room facilities will remain operational during the renovation.

Boomerang Hotel’s accommodation will begin refurbishment on 10th January to offer a great place to sleep and dine for those visiting Mackay. Some accommodation will be available throughout the works.

Operator Australian Venue Co is excited to be investing in the great local pub.

“After 60 years, our locals have definitely earned an updated pub!” says Australian Venue Co COO Craig Ellison.

“We’re asking our community for feedback about what they love about the pub, and the changes they want to see. We’re designing it for them.”

The renovation has created several new jobs, including the top job as Venue Manager. Australian Venue Co is also seeking to hire new team members to work in front of house and back of house, including several positions that are perfect for those who are new to the industry. Eager applicants with no prior experience are encouraged to apply, as paid training is available. Every genuine job application in 2021 will receive a $20 food & drink voucher to use at Australian Venue Co pubs, including Mackay venues Boomerang Hotel, Kooyong Hotel, Taylors Hotel or Metropolitan Hotel.

The Boomerang Hotel renovation is part of a move by Australian Venue Co to revitalise pubs across Queensland and return the pubs to the local community by improving the design, fit out & offering. Recent re-openings following renovations include Crown Hotel (Lutwyche), Kings Beach Tavern (Kings Beach) and Beenleigh Tavern (Beenleigh).

Boomerang Hotel is slated to re-open in Autumn 2022.