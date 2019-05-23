Boomers Reveal Huge 17-Man Squad For USA Games And FIBA World Cup

The Boomers have confirmed their 17-man squad for their two clashes with USA Basketball at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on 22 and 24 August, as well as the FIBA World Cup.

The squad features NBA stars such as Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Andrew Bogut, Aron Baynes, Matty Dellavedova, Jonah Bolden and Deng Adel.

It will also be the 17-man squad the Boomers take to the FIBA World Cup in September.

Thon Maker has missed out after a request from the Detroit Pistons, after initially being included in an 18-man squad.

The USA is yet to confirm their squad.

BOOMERS SQUAD:

Deng Adel, Aron Baynes, Todd Blanchfield, Andrew Bogut, Jonah Bolden, Mitch Creek, Matthew Dellavedova, Cameron Gliddon, Chris Goulding, Joe Ingles, Nicholas Kay, Jock Landale, Mitch McCarron, Patty Mills, Brock Motum, Ben Simmons, Nathan Sobey