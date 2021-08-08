Boomers Win Australia's First Medal In Men's Basketball In Tokyo!

Australia's Boomers men's basketball team are continuing to celebrate after winning our country's first ever Olympic men's medal in the sport in Tokyo overnight.

They beat Slovenia 107 points to 93 to take out the bronze after missing out four times in the past.

Champion Andrew Gaze broke down while talking on Seven about the historic bronze medal.

"I think of those who have been along for the journey that have their DNA on this. There's so many you look back on that toiled when you don't get a cent for playing the game," he said.

Australian flag-bearer and basketball star Patty Mills spoke about the historic win to 7.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. And it's taken a lot of experiences, a lot of ups, a lot of downs, for us to get over the hump," he said.

He also spoke about what it's like to finally bring a medal home to Australia.

I don't know whether to cry, laugh, smile, a lot of emotions. It's time to bring an Olympic medal home. Back to our country, Australia, so I can hang it up at Mum and Dad's house," Mills said.

Let's hope we see the same in Paris 2024!

