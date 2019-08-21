Sundowner Linedancers

Come on Line Dancers

22 minutes ago

Article heading image for Sundowner Linedancers

Ever Wanted to Learn Linedancing..??

Now you can with the Sundowner Linedancing - Go along Meet Members and Give it a Go.

its on this Monday Night the 26th August from 6pm at the AG Hall at Cuballing

To know more Contact Lynnelle Today 0467 271 552

