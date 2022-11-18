Booze Ban: Fifa Confirms No Beers For World Cup Fans

Bud Zero will remain on sale at Qatar World Cup stadiums while all other alcohol will be banned at grounds, Fifa has confirmed.

Starting in under 48 hours, Fifa confirmed on just Friday other locations associated with the World Cup will “focus the sale of alcoholic beverages” while stadiums and their perimeters will be banned from selling alcohol.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” the Fifa statement read.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero, which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

The statement then went on to thanks AB InBev, the alcohol business sponsoring the World Cup, for their support and understanding in “catering for everyone”.

“Host country authorities and Fifa will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” it read.

“The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s [the brewer of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch InBev] understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.”

In a tweet now deleted, the US beer brand said: “Well, this is awkward…”

Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation, strictly controls alcohol sales but World Cup organisers had promised it would be available in match venues and in fan zones – and that it would also be reasonable priced.

Those in hospitality boxes at stadiums will be able to consume alcohol however the cheapest suites available are approximately £20,000 a match.

Meanwhile, limited fan zones will sell alcohol after 7pm where it’ll cost nearly £12 for 500ml of Budweiser.

