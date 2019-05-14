Borce Ristevski’s Sentence Could Jump To Maximum Of 15 years

Borce Ristevski’s jail term could jump from a minimum six years to a maximum 15 years if the DPP appeal is successful, according to justice department data.

The DPP is arguing that the current sentence is a “manifestly inadequate” for Ristevski, who pleaded guilty, at the eleventh hour, to manslaughter of his wife Karen.

Ristevski killed her at their Avondale Heights home before bundling her body into her Mercedes-Benz, lying to his wife's family and playing a mournful pallbearer at her funeral.

Ms Ristevski's body was found covered in branches at Macedon Regional Park eight months after the 47-year-old went missing in June 2016. 55-year-old Ristevski has never revealed how his wife of 27 years died.

Professor Arie Freiberdg from the Sentencing Advisory Council has looked at the history of appeals and says, on average, on-parole on successful appeals go up 64 per cent and maximum sentences go up 70%.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Who do Aussies REALLY want to be PM?

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!