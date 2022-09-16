Border Battles: ACT In Talks With NSW To Acquire Land

In what would be the biggest shake-up in state-territory borderlines, the ACT has confirmed it is on talks with NSW to acquire over 300 hectares of farmland.

The land in discussion, Parkwood, lies within a planned housing development called Ginninderry, which stretches across both ACT and NSW.

ACT’s Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet had called him personally to approve the go ahead of the land swap.

“We’ve crossed the threshold of ‘will it happen?’ – yes it will,” he told the ABC.

“We’re now working through the relevant details to make it happen.

"Those meetings will be under way in the next few weeks.”

The acquisition is the first time borders have been moved since Jervis Bay was ceded to the Commonwealth on its establishment in 1915.

