Border Duo Front Court Over Alleged Armed Carjacking

A pair of rogue Victorians have fronted court following an alleged police pursuit and manhunt through a NSW nature reserve.

29-year-old Nicholas Page from Wadonga and 21-year-old North Albury woman, Tegan Sullivan were arrested and charged on July 27 after allegedly wielding a homemade pistol at police in a residential Croydon street in Sydney's inner west, and again when apprehended by two Nepean Local Area Command officers a short time later.

Caught on camera by witnesses the alleged event took a dramatic turn after police perused the Wadonga man who had allegedly stolen $87 of fuel from a Marulan petrol station on July 25.

Earlier on Monday Mr Page is alleged to have assaulted a motorist, threatening him with the gun launching a man hunt through a nearby nature reserve, "assisted by a specialist Dog Unit, Polair, the Public Order and Riot Squad and tactical police," an NSW spokesperson said.

The Penrith Press have reported police sources have said the man had a "history of drug use and an extensive rap-sheet in Victoria”

The duo was refused bail and are set to front Penrith Local Court in late September.

