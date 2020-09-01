Border Jumper Charged After Giving Birth in Coffs Harbour Hospital

Two people were charged in relation to various breaches of Public Health Orders on the Coffs Coast in recent days.

Just before 7pm on Monday 17 August 2020, officers attached to Operation Border Control stopped four vehicles driving in convoy at a border checkpoint on the Murray Valley Highway, Euston.

Police spoke with the occupants – 10 Malaysian nationals, including a 28 year old man and a 26 year old woman, all of whom presented Victorian border resident permits and advised they planned to drive to Coffs Harbour to find work as fruit pickers.

After advising the group their permits did not allow for travel beyond the border zone and that they would be required to fly into Sydney and quarantine in hotel before they could continue north, the group was refused entry and directed to return to Victoria.

Last Thursday, 27 August 2020, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District received information that the 26 year old woman had presented at Coffs Harbour Hospital to give birth in company with the 28 year old man, and it was suspected they crossed the border unlawfully.

Police spoke with the pair after she was discharged from hospital on Monday, and it was established they crossed at a different location on the border resident permit.

The pair was issued Court Attendance Notices for not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 - COVID-19.

They are both due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 14 September 2020.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.