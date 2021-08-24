Border residents pleading for border checkpoint to be moved south

Workers on the Queensland and NSW border have issued a fresh plea for border checkpoints to be moved south.

They’re warning the current restrictions are threatening their jobs and businesses.

Residents and workers have proposed a new border checkpoint at Yalgan, arguing that it would be better for residents and for people manning the several checkpoint locations.

Terra-Norra Resident and Sky-Ads owner, Garry Biggs said it's a no-brainer.

“Move the checkpoint for Covid down to Yalgun, the end of Tweed Shire, there’s Mount Warning where there’s a natural barrier, there are only two places where people can cross, it would save you three checkpoints for crying out loud, and it would fix all of these problems.”

This comes after NSW police issued almost $120,000 in fines, and six people were charged with various offences following Sunday’s cross-border protest.

Although it’s not looking likely after Premier Annastacia Palasczczuk warned that Queensland would not be opening up its borders until other states get their Covid crisis under control.

