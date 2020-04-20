In isolation it seems one day just blends into the next. We’ve put together a list of boredom busters you can do at home to help make the most of this time.

1. Get A Start On That Netflix Show Everyone’s Been Telling You About.

Whether your friends keep telling you about Tiger King or won’t stop gossiping about the drama on Shameless, there’s never been a better time to sit in front of the TV and binge watch it all!

2. Rewatch All The Great Movies You Loved As A Kid.

There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia to make you forget you’re locked inside the house. Disney Plus has all the great classics to transport your mind to better times.

3. Declutter The House.

We all have that one cupboard that we always look at and think, I’ll clean that out later. You’re home a lot more than usual now so may as well make it sparkly clean!

4. Try An At-Home Workout.

Come out of isolation looking better than ever! There’s millions of workouts on Youtube from yoga to boxing and everything in between. Or check out our list of free workout apps here.

5. Make A Veggie Garden.

We’re being told to stay home, so how good would it be to avoid shops altogether! Put your green thumb to work and grow your own veggie garden, good for the body, good for the mind!

6. Play A Game.

Dust off the old Monopoly or Scrabble and sit down with the family or housemates for a competitive board game night. Be warned though, there’s a high chance this could end in tears and tantrums!

7. Have Virtual Drinks With Friends.

There’s plenty of apps to help you see your mates without breaking any laws. Schedule a time, download the app, pour the drinks and it’s (pretty much) like nothing’s changed. Our favourites are Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Houseparty and Skype.

8. Stop Watching, Start Listening.

Even if you’re not a big podcast fan, now is the perfect time to give it a go. Podcasts are entertaining, informative, funny, enlightening and perfect to listen to while you go on an afternoon stroll.

9. Try Your Hand At Crafts.

We know, not all of us were born a Picasso or an expert at pottery, but there’s plenty of time now to give it a go. Grab the paints, get some macramé rope, maybe even some wood and nails and see where it takes you. There’s a million trillion tutorials on Youtube that could help you get your craft on.

10. Discover Your Inner Betty Crocker.

Baking can be so simple and is probably the most rewarding thing you can do right now, hello warm, fresh baked cookies! The internet will be your best friend here, there’s countless different recipes and ideas to satisfy even the wildest of food critics.

11. Start Planning A Holiday.

Yea this one stings a little, sure we can’t go right now, or anytime in the very near future for that matter. BUT we can still dream! Write down a bucket list of places you’ve always wanted to visit, scope out some accommodation, research the best time of year to go and when the time comes, you’ll be more than ready to book and get going!

12. Write A Letter To Your Friends.

One of the biggest rushes as a child was getting a letter in the mail, so why not surprise your friends with a cute little love letter in the mail. The world needs those little extra touches of love right now!

13. Give Yourself Some Love.

Before the world got flipped on it’s head most of us barely had time to wash our hair, let alone take a few hours to show appreciation to ourselves. So have a bath, put on a face masks, drink some wine and read a book. You’ll thank yourself!

That should keep you busy for a while! So what are you waiting for? Go get started on our list of boredom busters!