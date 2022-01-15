Boris Johnson Apologises For Attending Lockdown Parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delivered an apology to the Royal family after he was discovered partying with his staff months ago.

Footage has shown Johnson visited 10 Downing Street last year, which at the time was an obvious breach of strict COVID regulations surrounding indoor gatherings.

Details confirm the lockdown party in April 2021 occured the night before Prince Phillip's funeral.

Reports say staff purchased a bunch of alcohol at a nearby supermarket, spilled wine on Downing Street carpets, and used the PM's son's swing set.

Johnson has rejected calls to step down as Prime Minister, apologising to the public and Queen Elizabeth.

"It is deeply regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning and No 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the Palace," - - a PM Spokesperson told reporters

No 10 (Downing Street) staff held ‘wine-time Fridays’ and garden parties during the pandemic, with Johnson regularly visiting the gatherings.

It comes after Johnson apologised for a garden party during England's first lockdown in 2020.

"I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months," Johnson acknowledged.

"I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love.

"And I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them.

Johnson said the event at Downing Street - which he believes to be an extension of parliament - was nothing more than a work function.

"When I went into that garden just after 6 on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event."

