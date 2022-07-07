Boris Johnson Resigns As Leader Of Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party following immense pressure from cabinet members to step down.

Johnson addressed the media outside of 10 Downing Street acknowledging that it was time for the country to have a new leader.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister,” - Boris Johnson

“The process of choosing that new leader, should begin now.”

Johnson announced that he would be remaining on as Prime Minister until a new leader is elected.

Johnson said he would be in full support of the new Prime Minister “whoever she or she may I be” but admitted to feeling pained that he was not able to convince cabinet to stick by him.

“In the last few days, I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much,” he said.

“I regret not having been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not being able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.”

Cabinet members had made several calls prior to his resignation announcement on Thursday, for Johnson to step down with 50 ministers announcing their own resignations from his government following a number of ethics controversies.

Johnson thanked British public for electing his as their leader and listed off some his favourite accomplishments since his election in 2019.

“I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament, getting us all through the pandemic,” he said.

“To you, the British public, I know there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed, and I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world" - Boris Johnson

“But them’s the breaks.”

