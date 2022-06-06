Boris Johnson Wins Monday's No-Confidence Vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a no-confidence vote on Monday and will remain in his role as Prime Minister.

The vote was proposed by the Conservative Party with Johnson requiring a majority of the 395 Conservative members to vote in his favour.

Johnson won 211 votes to 148 which will see him remain in office for the remainder of his term.

A vote can be proposed if the leaders of the party receive special requests from no less than 15 percent of the party.

The 15 percent was surpassed on Monday which instigated the no-confidence vote.

The vote follows a number of controversial moves by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his term as Prime Minister with major focus on the “partygate” scandal.

Johnson was issued a fine earlier this month over his conduct during the peak of the Covid pandemic back in 2020.

The Prime Minister was seen hosting a gathering for himself and a number of his colleagues during the UK’s Covid lockdown.

Johnson’s behaviour caused massive uproar within the community after the government had barred the public from visiting ill and dying family members.

If Johnson had lost Monday’s vote, the Conservative party would have elected a new Prime Minister.

