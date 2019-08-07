Boundary Pushing Rock Band TOOL Drop Details Of Fifth Studio Album

American rock band TOOL have dropped the details of their 5th studio album overnight.

The Los Angeles band highly anticipated release titled Fear Inoculum is out August 30 with the title track available now.

Listen here



You can pre-order the new album here and in true TOOL style a unique, limited edition package is available for die-hard fans.

Continually pushing the rock boundaries, the Grammy Award winners will be releasing a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive footage, a 36 page booklet and digital download card and an old school vinyl release will be announced soon.

More info here

The 85-minute collection was produced by TOOL, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.

The news comes just days after the band made their previous releases, Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days, available for the first time on digital service providers. The releases racked up over 20 million streams in the first 48 hours of release, as well as quickly claiming five spots on iTunes’ Top 10 Albums chart.

