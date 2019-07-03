Bowen Born Talent Into The Voice Grand Finale This Weekend

Thanks to the Big Mango and Zeek Power, sleepy beach-side town Bowen is well and truly on the map.

The Bowen born singer has won votes and hearts across the nation and is now on the final leg of The Voice journey.

This Sunday he'll stand alongside 3 other contenders all wanting the title of winning The Voice Australia 2019.

Zeek has shown off his great vocal range across the competition, bringing to life a heap of covers that have scored him a huge fan base.

If we're being honest, his cover of Katy Perry's Feels was what got him to the GF!

Make sure you're cheering our NQ boy on in The Voice 2019 Grand Finale this Sunday on 9!