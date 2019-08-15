Bowen Boy And Star Of The Voice 2019 Is Heading On Tour

The Voice’s Zeek Power is bring his talent and apparently candy to Townsville very soon!

He was a favourite on The Voice Australia 2019, now Bowen boy Zeek Power is fulfilling a lifelong dream of touring Oz.

The former Team Kelly performer recently announced his Candydrunk Australia tour, with Townsville being his first stop!

The hubby to Nazarina broke the news on his Instagram this week.

“I’ve been dreaming of touring my music for hella long now and it’s finally about to become a reality.

Let’s make some memories fam."

If Zeek wants memories, we’ll give him memories!

Zeek will be performing alongside Rockhampton boys, Busby Marou for some of the Queensland shows.

You can see Zeek doing his thing at the newly opened Otherwise Bar on Friday 6th September, tickets now available from www.nesianroots.oztix.com.au.

GET ALL THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES NOW:

