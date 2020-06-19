Bowen Could Be The Next Location For Space Travel Launches

CQUniversity Dean of Research Professor Steven Moore has proposed a commercial satellite launch complex called Launch Whitsunday to be built in the Abbot Point State Development Area near Bowen.

'The Bowen region of Queensland is an excellent location for a launch base, being only 20 degrees south of the equator, rockets can harness the earth's rotation to slingshot eastward to achieve both equatorial and polar orbits with less fuel,'

'One of the biggest gaps Australia has in the space industry in comparison to the US is not having a commercial launch facility,' Professor Moore told the Bulletin.

'If this proposal goes ahead all the different satellite and rocket companies around Australia and the world will be able to utilise the complex.

'The State Government has a plan for our economic recovery post-COVID-19 and space is an important part of the economy as we move forward.

'The space industry could create up to 6000 new high-value jobs for Queenslanders.'