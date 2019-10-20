Bowen Couple Become Millionaires

A young Bowen couple are planning on realising their dream of buying a property and starting a farm after becoming multi-millionaires from winning division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.



The North Queensland couple held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3991 on Saturday 19 October 2019, with each entry taking home a division one prize of $2,034,983.87.



A Golden Casket official called the winning woman this morning, who admitted she had no idea she had become an overnight multi-millionaire.



“Oh my god! Thank you so much,” she cried happily.



“This is such shock. I had absolutely no idea.



“What a fantastic surprise for a Monday!



“I am so sorry I just can’t stop crying and laughing. I feel so emotional right now.



“I can’t believe we’re multi-millionaires.



“I am so excited to call my husband and tell him this amazing news.



“I am sure he will be walking straight out of work so we can celebrate for the rest of the day.”



When asked how they planned to enjoy their prize, the emotional woman explained that it would help them realise one of their long-held dreams.



“This is amazing for us. We are a very young family so it really will help us so much,” she shared.



“We would love to buy some property so we can have a farm. We’ve been dreaming of that for years.



“I will also share some with my family.”



The winners, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at Hickmott’s Supa News, 53 Herbert Street, Bowen.



Hickmott’s Supa News manager Angela Stevens said the outlet was celebrating making the couple division one winners.



“We are very excited! It was a great surprise when we found out,” she said.



“We have sold a few major prize-winning entries in the past, but we haven’t sold one for a few years. We were certainly due for another.



“Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak and we make more of our customers division one winners.



“Congratulations to the couple. We wish you all the best with your prize.”



In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 193 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3991 on Saturday 19 October 2019 were 18, 26, 43, 21, 39 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 35 and 33.



Across Australia, there were two division one entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3991 – both from Queensland.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 293 so far this calendar year, including 65 won by Golden Casket customers.



In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, there were 244 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott’s jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $286.6 million.





