Family Fun Day For The NSW Rural Fire Service!

Bring the family along to Gosford City Bowling Club on Sunday 22nd of December for a Family Fun Day! Show your support to our local fire fighters with all proceeds from the day being donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service. With a jumping castle, face painting, raffles, games and more. It is guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Kicking off at 3pm, grab a sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation and then head next door to watch the Mariners take on Adelaide United from 6pm, it's a perfect pre-game event for the whole family.

What: Bowling Club Family Fun Day

When: 22nd December - 3pm-6pm

Where: Gosford City Bowling Club, Gosford

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play