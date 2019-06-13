Boy charged after a woman uses umbrella to fend off 3 boys trying to steal her handbag.

Cairns CIB detectives yesterday charged a 15-year-old Mooroobool boy with one count of Attempted Robbery and enter premises with intent.

Police allege on May 17, a 57-year-old Gordonvale woman was walking along Davids Street, Gordonvale when she was approached by three teenage boys.

It’s further alleged the 15-year-old boy grabbed the woman’s handbag in attempt to steal it, however the woman struggled to retain the handbag and hit the boy with her umbrella.

It’s further alleged a second boy attempted to steal her handbag and in the struggle the woman was knocked to the ground before she fended off the boys with her umbrella.

The woman sustained minor injuries, however no property was stolen.

It’s further alleged o June 9, the boy gained entry to a restaurant on Mulgrave Road sometime between midnight and 5am and stole a quantity of alcohol.