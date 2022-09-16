Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit By Tram In Sydney's East

A young boy has been hospitalised with head injuries after being struck by a tram in Sydney’s east.

The boy was hit by the tram at around 6PM on Thursday evening on Anzac Parade in Kensington.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident where they attempted to treat the boy.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Paramedics then transported the boy to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to a statement from NSW Ambulance, no one else was injured during the incident.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.