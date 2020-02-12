Boy Oh Boy: Macca's Is Trialling An All-New Chicken Menu, Including A Parma Burger And Chicken Salt Shaker Fries

This one's not bad: Macca's is trialling an all-new chicken menu.

Available exclusively in South Australia is the trial of a revamped chicken menu, including a bunch of never-before-seen Macca's creations.

At the top of the list is the chicken parmigiana burger and the chicken salt shaker fries, which is arguably as Aussie as Macca's could get.

Also included in the trial is a McSpicy (said to be their hottest burger), a chicken pickle burger, chicken schnitzel burger, teriyaki burger, plus chicken delights, chicken tenders and spicy shaker tenders.

“As we know, South Australians love our chicken burgers and nuggets, so it made sense to us to give them a chance to review this exciting new menu,” McDonald's Australia marketing director Jo Feeney said.

“There’s something for every chicken lover, whether you’re a fan of spice, pickles, a parmi, or a sprinkle of chicken salt on your fries!"

The trial runs through February and March at this stage, with no indication yet as to whether it'll continue or expand.

Yeah, look, this one needs to go nationwide.