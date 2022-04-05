Boy Seriously Injured After Falling From Ride At Movie World

A young boy has been transported to hospital after falling from a carousel ride at Movie World.

Queensland emergency services were called to the scene of an incident following reports a young boy had fallen from a ride.

The boy is believed to have suffered a serious head injury after falling from the ride and was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to a spokesperson from the Village Roadshow Theme Park the boy has been treated for a cut to the head.

“This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride,” they said.

“The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World’s Nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident.

“In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.

“The safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment.”

It has not yet been revealed which ride the boy was on when the incident occurred.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.