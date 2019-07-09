Boyanup Residents Are Calling For Their Own Doctors Surgery

Boyanup residents have begun a grassroots campaign in the hopes they might be able to attract a doctor to the area.

The campaign follows news that a two-year-old plan for a new doctors surgery was no longer going to happen.

According to 2016 Census data, the average age for Boyanup's 1200 residents is 44 with 16 per cent over 65 and 20.5 per cent under 14.

With a rapidly ageing population, some residents believe a GP will soon be a necessity. Their last chance at a new doctors surgery could rest in the hands of one generous resident willing to put up his vacant lot for a new medical centre.

Pharmacist Chen Ooi has been waiting for a doctors surgery for five years and is more than happy to offer up his vacant lot to anyone willing to provide the town with a medical centre.

The residents are hoping that placing their signs near busy roads and areas will peak the interest of an available doctor.

