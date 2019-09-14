Boyd Cordner Shares An Injury Update On Luke Keary, Daniel Tuopu & Himself Following Qualifying Final Win

Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner provided Triple M Saturday NRL with an injury update following his side's win over the Rabbitohs.

Despite the win Cordner himself failed to finish the game together with winger Daniel Tupou while Luke Keary was hobbling around all night.

The Roosters now have a week's rest ahead of appearing in another Preliminary Final.

The 2018 Premiers will be without enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who is facing a one-week suspension for tripping.

Codrner touched on this issue during his extended interview with Triple M Saturday NRL; hear the full chat below.